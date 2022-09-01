Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 26,096 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,096 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Shares of WELL opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

