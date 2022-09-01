Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 31,657 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,657 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

