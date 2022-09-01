Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,075 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,875.81 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,893.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2,090.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

