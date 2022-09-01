Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,119 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE WM opened at $169.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

