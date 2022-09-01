Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 330,198 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $79,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,198,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 491,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,929,588. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

