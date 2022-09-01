Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) PT Raised to $52.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNMD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
Shares of MNMD stock opened at 11.72 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 7.95 and a 52 week high of 44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of 13.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $38,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.