Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) PT Raised to $52.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNMD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD stock opened at 11.72 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 7.95 and a 52 week high of 44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of 13.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 160,911 shares of company stock worth $111,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $38,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Further Reading

