Mineral (MNR) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Mineral (MNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Mineral has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $117,665.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mineral coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mineral has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,085.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00132624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00083953 BTC.

Mineral Coin Profile

MNR is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

