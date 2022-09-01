MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.50

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 932732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.31).

MJ Hudson Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.78 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43.

Insider Activity at MJ Hudson Group

In other MJ Hudson Group news, insider Odi Lahav purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($48,936.68).

About MJ Hudson Group

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

