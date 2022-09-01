Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.12. The company had a trading volume of 117,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,425. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.94. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $1,474,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,537,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,162,211.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,537,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,162,211.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,835 shares of company stock worth $90,974,017 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

