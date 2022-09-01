Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $187,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,166.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $151,971.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at $220,799,898. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $187,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $487,166.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,835 shares of company stock valued at $90,974,017. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.94. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

