Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Lowered to Sell at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

TAP opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

