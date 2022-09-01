Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.41

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.41 and traded as high as $106.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42.

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

