Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Price Target Lowered to C$0.90 at Laurentian

Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 386.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Monarch Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Monarch Mining Stock Down 51.3 %

Shares of Monarch Mining stock traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,161. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. Monarch Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

