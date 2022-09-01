Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mondee’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Mondee Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOND opened at $12.69 on Monday. Mondee has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Insider Transactions at Mondee

In related news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 18,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $204,574.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,118,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,646,574.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 18,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $204,574.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,118,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,646,574.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $736,712.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the United States and internationally. It provides technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

