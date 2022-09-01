Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,750 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,630,787 shares of company stock worth $106,651,622. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.83. 19,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

