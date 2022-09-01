Monetary Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,000 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 129,621 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

NDP traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $31.50. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Increases Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.