Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $310,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.