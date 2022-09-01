Monetary Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $39.40. 44,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,096. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

