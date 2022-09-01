Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RITM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RITM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 40,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.68. Rithm Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.25%.

Rithm Capital Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

