Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 32,000 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iStar by 47.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of iStar by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 66.8% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of iStar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iStar stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,794. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAR. Raymond James cut their target price on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

