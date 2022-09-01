Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 6,930 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,011. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.