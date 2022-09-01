MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$303.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $403.78.

MongoDB Stock Down 22.5 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $72.76 on Thursday, reaching $250.10. The stock had a trading volume of 122,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.15.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

