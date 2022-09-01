MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $322.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.
In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
