MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $322.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 203.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 30.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,441.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

