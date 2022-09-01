MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.44.

MongoDB stock opened at $322.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average is $331.15. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

