MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $322.86, but opened at $267.82. MongoDB shares last traded at $259.08, with a volume of 69,246 shares trading hands.
Specifically, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.78.
MongoDB Trading Down 20.5 %
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 833.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after purchasing an additional 464,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after acquiring an additional 312,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
