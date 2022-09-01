Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Moody’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $284.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

