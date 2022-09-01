Morgan Stanley Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $22.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Nutanix Stock Up 28.3 %

NTNX traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 362,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,364. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.44. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $700,371.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

