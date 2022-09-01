Morgan Stanley Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $118.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COP. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $109.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

