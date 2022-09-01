Morgan Stanley Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $62.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. 100,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $552,369,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

