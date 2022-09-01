MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.32

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 86466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $603.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.45). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 439.59% and a negative return on equity of 345.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Read More

