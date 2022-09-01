Moss Carbon Credit Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.08 Million (MCO2)

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Moss Carbon Credit has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $128,596.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00015835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Profile

MCO2 is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Carbon Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moss Carbon Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

