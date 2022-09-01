Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1773 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MHGVY shares. Barclays cut Mowi ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

