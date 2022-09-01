Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Price Target Lowered to €230.00 at Barclays

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €275.00 ($280.61) to €230.00 ($234.69) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA Stock Down 2.0 %

MHGVY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,127. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.