Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €275.00 to €230.00. The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 58830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Mowi ASA Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

About Mowi ASA

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.03. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

