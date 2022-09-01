MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTUAY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($250.00) to €255.00 ($260.20) in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.98. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

