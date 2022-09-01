My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0949 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $0.0949 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,556.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.89 or 0.07221022 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015473 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

