My Personal CFO LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

My Personal CFO LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

INTC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.36. 845,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,235,832. Intel Co. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

