My Personal CFO LLC Sells 32 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

My Personal CFO LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,453,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $741,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $167,631,000 after acquiring an additional 42,495 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE UNH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $518.94. 62,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,118. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.45. The firm has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

