My Personal CFO LLC Sells 348 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

My Personal CFO LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,706,824. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35.

