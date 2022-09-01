Nabox Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Nabox coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $449,196.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00828225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015598 BTC.
About Nabox
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,988,291,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Buying and Selling Nabox
