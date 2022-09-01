NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Up 5.8 %
NanoViricides stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.95.
