National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $191.78

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $191.78 and last traded at $192.15, with a volume of 7773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.56.
National Western Life Group Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $692.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.44.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Western Life Group (NWLI)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.