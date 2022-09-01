National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $191.78

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $191.78 and last traded at $192.15, with a volume of 7773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.56.

The firm has a market cap of $692.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.44.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

