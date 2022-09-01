Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Hold

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.48.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Okta by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $2,440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Okta by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.