NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $859.56 million, a P/E ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.61 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,208,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

