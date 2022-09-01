Nestree Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.76 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,075.84 or 0.99978659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00063117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024356 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

