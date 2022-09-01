Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004766 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $656.98 million and $2.52 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00441022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00823477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015691 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 685,065,256 coins and its circulating supply is 685,064,652 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

