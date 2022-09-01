Neutron Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutron has traded 153.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $66,415.77 and $49.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00060124 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neutron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.