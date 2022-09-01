Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.36

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 74425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

