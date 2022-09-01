Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.50

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$53.50 and last traded at C$53.79, with a volume of 29940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Newmont Stock Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
