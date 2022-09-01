Nexo Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Nexo has a market cap of $586.72 million and $39.95 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005236 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

